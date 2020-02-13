Palladium Partners LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,822 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.88. The stock had a trading volume of 556,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,243. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $81.05 and a 12 month high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

