Palladium Partners LLC Has $7.88 Million Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,009 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 140.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,111,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,598,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

