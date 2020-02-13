Palladium Partners LLC Invests $7.69 Million in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 81,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 78,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 45,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $95.57. 1,439,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,114. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

