Palladium Partners LLC Invests $8.40 Million in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 136,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 454.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 604.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.12. 920,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,147. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,499,039.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,364 shares in the company, valued at $18,787,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,279,302.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.