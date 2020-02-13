Palladium Partners LLC Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 276,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,706,000 after purchasing an additional 64,249 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Cummins by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.10. 1,266,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,795. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.14 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.