Palladium Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.4% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.44. 5,330,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,252. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,300 shares of company stock worth $30,982,543. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

