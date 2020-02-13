Palladium Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.36. 28,041,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,743,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

