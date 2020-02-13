Palladium Partners LLC Purchases 442 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.00, for a total transaction of $2,032,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.58.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $568.55. 479,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,246. The company has a 50 day moving average of $524.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.54 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

