Palladium Partners LLC Purchases 59,391 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,391 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.2% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,768,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,565,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

