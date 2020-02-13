Palladium Partners LLC Purchases 80,102 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,674.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 80,102 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.81. 4,268,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,982,677. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Charter Equity lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 663,053 shares of company stock worth $84,242,237. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

