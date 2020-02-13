Palladium Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 177,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $54.82. 4,156,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,490,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

