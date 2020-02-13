Palladium Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

EFA traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $69.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,099,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,900,023. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average is $66.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

