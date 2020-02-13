Palladium Partners LLC Raises Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $31,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,536,767.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560 over the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,653. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

