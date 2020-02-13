Palladium Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 443.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,678 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 142,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,414.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $73.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,529,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,421. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

