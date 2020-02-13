Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,445,000 after buying an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,265,000 after buying an additional 697,181 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,056,000 after buying an additional 45,945 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $338,674,000 after buying an additional 31,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,926,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,514,000 after buying an additional 38,225 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UTX traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.06. 3,408,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $121.48 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.09.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.53.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

