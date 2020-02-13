Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,282 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.0% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Savior LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,426 shares of company stock worth $6,351,866 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.33. The company has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 39.14%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

