Palladium Partners LLC Sells 10,824 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,824 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.3% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.36. 2,468,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,515. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.