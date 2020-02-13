Palladium Partners LLC Sells 1,970 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.87. 1,931,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.04 and a 200 day moving average of $276.49. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.77.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

