Palladium Partners LLC Sells 35,528 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,528 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,500,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,914,293. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

