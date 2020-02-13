Palladium Partners LLC Sells 52,671 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,671 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Masco worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 31.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,541,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,631 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,372.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,025,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,200,000 after purchasing an additional 955,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 39.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,024,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,042,000 after purchasing an additional 862,066 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $30,500,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $24,968,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $922,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,740.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $5,643,414.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 506,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,213,490.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,386 shares of company stock worth $15,445,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.49. 5,013,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.48. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

