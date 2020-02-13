Palladium Partners LLC Sells 55,402 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,402 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,172,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,547,106. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $256.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

