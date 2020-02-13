Palladium Partners LLC Sells 72,198 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,198 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co makes up about 1.3% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $20,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.80. 3,455,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,721. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,136,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,498,557,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,609,483 shares of company stock valued at $206,714,535 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

