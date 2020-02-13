Palladium Partners LLC Sells 9,110 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,665,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $338.58. 7,895,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,840. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.10 and a fifty-two week high of $339.68.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

