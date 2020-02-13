Palladium Partners LLC Takes $8.12 Million Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 95,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 185.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 over the last three months.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of A traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.47. 1,596,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,412. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

