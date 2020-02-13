Palladium Partners LLC Takes Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Cigna by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,096,893 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.05.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,115,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,893. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

