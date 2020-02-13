Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Director Sells $4,744,021.50 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.61. 866,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,888. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $192.17 and a 52-week high of $260.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.68 and its 200 day moving average is $224.59.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 1,298 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

