Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,096,000 after acquiring an additional 230,170 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 536,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,453,000 after purchasing an additional 205,032 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,782 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,114 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,238 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $61,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,492 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 176,787 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,034,000 after purchasing an additional 40,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.48.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $245.61. 866,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,888. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $192.17 and a 52-week high of $260.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.41 and its 200 day moving average is $224.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,387,999. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.