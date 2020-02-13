Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from to in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $245.61. 866,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.41 and a beta of 0.96. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $192.17 and a 1-year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $503,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,143,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,387,999. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,158,096,000 after buying an additional 230,170 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $256,321,000 after buying an additional 498,416 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $248,002,000 after buying an additional 224,630 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 950,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $219,746,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 871,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $201,523,000 after buying an additional 22,640 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

