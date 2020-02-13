Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

PLMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $1,338,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,546,950 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Palomar by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Palomar by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55. Palomar has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $59.88.

