Parachute (PAR) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Parachute token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Parachute has a total market cap of $152,989.00 and approximately $12,262.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000265 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,754,269 tokens.

Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

