Paragon (PRG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $35.00

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded down 38.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, Paragon has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar. One Paragon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Tidex, IDEX and Livecoin. Paragon has a total market cap of $324,425.00 and $35.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $355.70 or 0.03475841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00250688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00148223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,198 tokens. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Tidex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

