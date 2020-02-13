ParallelCoin Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00004131 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $132,965.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.76 or 0.00789686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000398 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000789 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

