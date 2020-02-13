Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.00.

PLC has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$30.70 on Thursday. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$23.60 and a 12-month high of C$31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $899.92 million and a P/E ratio of 95.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$66.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.0900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.18%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.