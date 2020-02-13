Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $33,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PKOH traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $30.30. 14,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,642. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $382.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $38.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

