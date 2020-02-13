Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Parker-Hannifin worth $44,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.94. 29,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $152.18 and a 12-month high of $215.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.61.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.27.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

