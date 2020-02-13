Parkgene (GENE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. Parkgene has a market cap of $90,950.00 and $1.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Parkgene has traded 49.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.19 or 0.03506463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00251590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00151356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene.

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

