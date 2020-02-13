Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Sells $606,700.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 605,329 shares in the company, valued at $36,725,310.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.01. 442,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 554.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 458.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PATK. ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

