Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland Sells 14,479 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 14,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $821,538.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 605,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,346,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PATK traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.01. 442,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $63.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1,936.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 132,727 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $6,460,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 746.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 89,785 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 354,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after purchasing an additional 86,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 154.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,960 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

