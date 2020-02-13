Patron Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Patron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Hotbit, YoBit and CoinBene. In the last week, Patron has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Patron has a market cap of $68,495.00 and $1,353.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.17 or 0.03461935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00247157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00037305 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00147705 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,764,745 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, LATOKEN, Hotbit, CoinBene, YoBit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

