PAWS Fund Price Hits $0.0178 on Top Exchanges (PAWS)

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. PAWS Fund has a total market cap of $34,096.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAWS Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.44 or 0.03469061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00246178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00038354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00146486 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PAWS Fund Coin Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund. PAWS Fund’s official website is paws.fund.

PAWS Fund Coin Trading

PAWS Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

