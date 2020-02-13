PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Reaches $1,586.87 on Top Exchanges

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for $1,586.87 or 0.15462750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $15.87 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $627.04 or 0.06109956 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00060381 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00128161 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001647 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 10,002 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

