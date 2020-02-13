PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $5,387.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006104 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000758 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

