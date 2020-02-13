Paxos Standard Hits Market Capitalization of $214.42 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, KuCoin, Binance and WazirX. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $214.42 million and $398.29 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 215,284,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,284,533 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BitMart, P2PB2B, BW.com, OKEx, CoinEx, DigiFinex, HitBTC, BigONE, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, KuCoin, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, C2CX, SouthXchange, CoinBene, TOKOK, CoinExchange, MXC, Coinbit, WazirX, ZB.COM, CoinPlace, ABCC, Gate.io, Hotbit, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BCEX, Crex24, Coinall, Iquant, Kyber Network, DDEX, OKCoin, BitMax, FCoin, Bitrue and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

