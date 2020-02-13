Paxos Standard Token Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.38 or 0.03484934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00249752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00148295 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

