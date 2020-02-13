Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,673 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 466.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 32,255 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 55,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.53. 5,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,579. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.60 and a 52 week high of $89.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average of $84.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

