Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Paycom Software worth $32,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $1,939,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 178.9% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 55.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,181,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.75.

Shares of PAYC traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.10. 2,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,459. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $169.06 and a 12 month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

