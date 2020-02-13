Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Paylocity by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $1,159,000. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paylocity from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $253,290.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,248.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,550 shares of company stock valued at $46,337,621. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCTY opened at $142.80 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $78.77 and a 52 week high of $150.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.