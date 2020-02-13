Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Decreased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 66,041 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.51. 6,065,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,190,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $122.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,476. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.