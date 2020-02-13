Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after buying an additional 184,624 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $836,773,000 after buying an additional 364,366 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,690,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,900,000 after buying an additional 198,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 609.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,844 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,379 shares of company stock worth $9,049,476. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $120.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,065,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,190,936. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

