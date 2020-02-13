Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PYPL. Compass Point began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $118.56 on Thursday. Paypal has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $122.19. The company has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

